Oppo Takes Initiatives To Help Combat Coronavirus Outbreak

Several smartphone brands have postponed the launch of their upcoming smartphones in India due to the coronavirus lockdown. In the meantime, Oppo Mobiles has come up with a one-of-its-kind move by announcing a contribution for the frontline workers. Furthermore, the company has also introduced an online repair service.

Oppo Fights Against COVID-19

Oppo Mobiles has contributed Rs. 1 crore towards the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. The company ensures to use this contribution towards the well-being of frontline workers involved in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

Commenting on this, Oppo India stated, "This is a challenging time for all of us as we are facing an unprecedented pandemic due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe. We salute all the people who continue to work, even in these tough times, so that we are safe in our houses and essential services continue to function. We will continue to assess the situation and will do everything we can to offer support to the community. Tough times never last and we feel confident that we can get through this together."

Oppo Online Repair Service

Furthermore, Oppo introduced an Online Repair Service, which will help users across India with basic software-related and troubleshooting issues. Also, Oppo has extended the warranty on all products until May 31, 2020. It has postponed the launch of the highly anticipated Oppo Enco M31 as the company prioritizes the safety and security of its customers and workers in India.

At a time when the global crisis is inevitable and it is leaving an impact on all aspects of life, contributions from major conglomerates will definitely help the country. And, we can expect more such initiatives come to reality in the coming days.

