Smartphone market expands 14.5% in 2018, Xiaomi continues to dominate: IDC

Xiaomi continued to dominate, growing YoY by 28.6 percent in 2018Q4.

    According to a new report by research firm IDC, the smartphone market in India grew 14.5 percent in 2018 with a shipment of 142.3 million units, as per research firm IDC. In the previous year, shipment stood at 124.3 million units.

    Smartphone market expands 14.5% in 2018: IDC

     

    During the December quarter, smartphone shipment expanded 19.5 percent year-on-year to 36.3 million units from 30.3 million units in the same period the previous year, driven primarily by multiple rounds of sales by e-tailers beyond the festive Diwali period lasting into December.

    "Amongst the big highlights of 2018 were the online-focused brands that drove the share of the online channel to an all-time high of 38.4 percent in 2018 and a whopping 42.2 percent in 2018Q4," IDC India Associate Research Manager (Client Devices) Upasana Joshi said.

    Joshi said, "This was primarily driven by several rounds of discounts by e-tailers driving affordability through various financing options, cashback offers, and buyback schemes. Shipments of the online-exclusive portfolios of Xiaomi, Honor, Realme, Asus, OnePlus etc., further fueled this growth, resulting in year-on-year growth of 47.3 percent in 4Q18 for the online channel," says Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

    IDC said that Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi continued to dominate, growing YoY by 28.6 percent in 2018Q4 followed by Samsung that had 18.7 percent share in December quarter and 22.4 percent share in the entire year. Vivo had a 9.7 percent share in the fourth quarter and 10 percent share for the full year.

    OnePlus emerged as the leader in the $500-700 segment.

    Navkendar Singh, Associate Research Director, Client Devices & IPDS, IDC India mentions "Almost all the brands which were able to find traction in 2018 via e-tailers partnerships have already started their offline foray to establish themselves for the long-term. This has become more crucial as the new e-commerce guidelines come into force from 1st February 2019."

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
