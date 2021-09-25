Smartphone Retailers Getting Demand For High-End Devices; Here's Why News oi-Priyanka Dua

Smartphone retailers are reportedly getting more demand for high-end phones from tier II and tier III cities. The retailers are receiving the demand for the newly launched Samsung Flip and the Apple iPhone 13 products. In fact, the demand has been increased by 50 percent since 2019 due to offers introduced by these smartphone companies.

Analysts also believe that the difference between the metros and non-metros is going to increase from the current 80:20. "I am getting consumers from Valsad, Mehsana, Vapi, Anand, and Kalol asking for Apple 13, Samsung's flip phone. Inquiries have also come in for Vivo's upcoming launches in the higher ranges," said retailer Nikunj P Patel was quoted by ET. The report said that retailers are getting good growth from places like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

"There is a 50 percent increase in demand (in smaller towns and cities) for the premium and mid-premium segment compared to 2019, which is unprecedented," Navkendar Singh, research director at IDC, was quoted by the newspaper. "The launches are lesser now and there is disposable income, which in turn, is pushing the demand," he added. He also added that customers Kota and Udaipur are also spending more money on phones.

Zero EMI On Smartphones: Check Details

The report also claims Zero EMI has played an important role and forced people to purchase expensive smartphones. In addition, people who are working from home and those who are running a business from home and taking online classes from their places have increased the sale of devices.

"The small towns had minuscule share premium and semi-premium markets. But that is changing in the last year or so. There is an increase in brand consciousness, and this has led to a spurt," said India Cellular Electronics Association (ICEA) chairman, Pankaj Mohindroo.

It is worth noting that all smartphone companies have launched offers on their products to increase the sale and overall revenue of the company. On top of that e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon are also coming up with the Big Billion and Great Indian Festival to offer discounts on the products.

