Is Galaxy M52 5G A Downgrade When Compared To Galaxy M51?

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy M52 5G, a mid-range smartphone, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC. The company has officially confirmed that the device is also coming to India on September 28 as an Amazon exclusive.

For most parts, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is a true upgrade to the Galaxy M51. The latest entrant has a high refresh rate panel, faster processor, improved design, and a slimmer form factor. However, when it comes to battery, the Galaxy M52 5G is a downgrade when compared to the Galaxy M51.

One of the highlights of the Galaxy M51 is the fact that the phone came with a massive 7,000 mAh battery. With the Galaxy M52 5G, the company has reduced the battery capacity from 7,000 mAh to 5,000 mAh. On top of that, it also has a higher refresh rate panel and a more powerful processor.

This means the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will never be as good as the Samsung Galaxy M51. There are a lot of people that I know who bought the Galaxy M51 just for that massive battery. Given Samsung has downgraded to a 5000 mAh battery on the Galaxy M52 5G, it now just becomes yet another mid-range smartphone.

How Will Be The Battery Life On the Galaxy M52 5G?

A phone with a 5,000 mAh battery should be able to last all day for regular users. However, when compared to a 7,000 mAh battery, it looks small. Hence, it still makes sense to get the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, especially if Samsung prices the device well under Rs. 25,000.

However, if you already have the Samsung Galaxy M51, then you will not be impressed by the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, no matter how optimized the phone is.

On the other hand, there are a lot of positive aspects like the 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC, improved design, improved cameras, and lightweight design, which still makes the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G a compelling smartphone. Do note that, the Galaxy M52 5G is the first smartphone from the M series to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display.

