Smartphone shipments expected to drop in 2019: IDC

    According to a new report by IDC, the smartphone market is projected to experience its third consecutive year of declining shipments as smartphone shipments forecast to fall by 0.8 percent in 2019 with volumes dipping to 1.39 billion.

    However, the smartphone market will begin to pick up momentum this year with year-over-year growth of 2.3 percent expected in the second half of the year.

    Global smartphone shipments are forecast to reach 1.54 billion units in 2023.

    "The biggest question that remains unanswered is what will bring the smartphone industry back to growth," said Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers.

    Reith said, ""There is no question industry growth has been down for reasons that have already been identified - longer replacement cycles, a challenged China market, and geopolitical headwinds - but it is shortsighted to overlook the possibilities of some important technological advancements that are within reach with 5G probably being the most significant."

    IDC said that the current year is expected to witness a new high for technological innovation with the introduction of foldable devices and 5G smartphones. Marketing buzz around 5G is in its early stages but expected to ramp up quickly. And while use cases for upgrading to a 5G device/service remain unclear, it is evident that after 2019 the adoption will begin to attain significant numbers.

    IDC currently expects 5G smartphone shipments to account for roughly 1 out of every 4 smartphones shipped globally in 2023.

    Though the 5G developments and foldable screen buzz is yet to have a reality check from users, 2019 will be surely marked as a year of modernization in the smartphone market," said Sangeetika Srivastava, senior research analyst with IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 8:32 [IST]
