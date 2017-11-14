Smartron is the designer and engineer of Flipkart Billion Capture+

Smartron has announced that they have collaborated with the online retailer Flipkart as the designer and engineer partner of the newly unveiled Billion Capture+ smartphone.

Late last week, Flipkart announced the launch of the first smartphone under its Billion sub-brand called Billion Capture+. Though the company had revealed all the details regarding the specifications and features of this smartphone, its manufacturer was not revealed at the time of launch. Now, it has been confirmed that Smartron is the company behind the Billion Capture+. In fact, Smartron itself has announced that it has joined hands with Flipkart as the Designer and Engineer partner of the new smartphone.

The partnership between the two companies is the first step taken by Smartron in their 'Powered by tronX' programme in order to extend the tronX ecosystem to the third-party brands. The company has made it evident that they will extend the capabilities such as cloud service, IoT, AR capabilities and more to those who use the Billion Capture+.

Billion Capture+ is a smartphone that has been made for the Indian users. The smartphone packs in a slew of trending features such as a long-lasting battery backup, dual rear cameras, quick charging technology, and more. Also, the smartphone makes use of the tronX platform offering free and unlimited cloud storage. The next update to the tronX will bring about the access to localized, personalized and highly intelligent experiences as well as services via the tronX launcher and predictive and assistive voice assistant that is optimized for the Indian accents and languages.

The Flipkart Billion Capture+ that has been launched in the country at a price point of Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM variant will be available for sale starting from tomorrow. The smartphone will be available in two color options - Desert Gold and Mystic Black. Those who are interested in buying the same can avail it at offers such as no cost EMI on using major credit cards and more.

In addition to letting the smartphone on sale, Flipkart has also announced that the smartphone will come with a good and efficient after sales service network with 158 centers spread across 135 cities in the country.