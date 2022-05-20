Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 With Up to 200MP Camera Announced News oi-Vivek

As speculated, along with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Qualcomm has also launched an upper-mid-range processor -- the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. This is also the first seven-series processor from Qualcomm to follow the latest nomenclature, and the processor is fabbed by Samsung using a 4nm manufacturing process.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Specifications

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is expected to compete against the likes of Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 also has an octa-core CPU design with a single high-performance CPU core with 2.4GHz clock speed, based on Cortex-A710 microarchitecture along with three more medium performance cores based on the same Cortex-A710 microarchitecture with slightly lower 2.36GHz clock speed.

There are four efficient cores based on the ARM Cortex-A510 microarchitecture with a 1.8GHz clock speed. The processor comes with the Adreno 662 GPU, and the chipset also has the integrated Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 network module with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

As per the storage and RAM are concerned, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is compatible with UFS 3.1 class storage modules and LPDDR5 RAM. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is capable of driving a 1080p display at 144Hz or a 2K QHD display at 60Hz. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 also comes with Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System with support for a maximum download speed of 4.4Gbps over a 5G network.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 also uses a new ISP -- Qualcomm Spectra Triple 14-bit ISP, capable of processing up to 200MP images, and 4K HDR videos. The chipset also supports major navigation protocols such as GSP, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, and India's own NavIC.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 also supports up to USB 3.1 for fast data transfer between devices. In terms of performance, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is said to be 20 percent faster than the Snapdragon 778G on GPU-bound tasks. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC is also the first in the seven series processor to include the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine.

Smartphones with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC

Xiaomi, Oppo, and Honor will be the first set of brands to launch Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphones. We can expect to see phones based on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC starting in Q2 2022, hence, we could see the first set of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC as soon as next month.

