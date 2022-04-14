Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Might Compete Against Dimensity 8000/8100: Here Are The Details News oi-Vivek

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is the first chip to carry a new nomenclature. As per the new leak, the company is gearing up for the launch of yet another high-performance chipset which is likely to sit below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The upcoming Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is likely to be an upper mid-range chip, likely to compete against the Mediatek Dimensity 8100/800, and here are more details regarding the same.

As per the leaks, the upcoming Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will not feature high-performance CPU cores based on either the ARM Cortex-X1 or even the Cortex-X2. Instead, the high-performance CPU cores on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 are said to be based on the ARM Cortex-A710, which seems to offer better thermal performance and energy efficiency.

The eight CPU clusters on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will consist of four high-performance CPU cores based on the ARM Cortex-A710, while the other four efficient cores are said to be based on the ARM Cortex-A510, probably with a lower clock speed.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is also said to come with the new Adreno 662 GPU, which should be more than capable of handling an FHD+ resolution display with over a 120Hz refresh rate. Like most the Qualcomm chips, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is likely to deliver best-in-class gaming performance and should offer 60fps on popular titles like COD: Mobile and PUBG: New State.

As of now, there are no details regarding the camera/ISP capabilities of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Given the current trend, the chipset is likely to support up to 108MP cameras along with high-speed (60fps) 4K video recording with HDR support. Do note that, these are just speculations, hence, take them with a pinch of salt.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Manufacturing Process

According to the same report, Qualcomm is likely to fab the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 using Samsung's 4nm process or TSMC's 5nm process. This should make the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 an energy-efficient process, which should result in great battery life on phones with this chip and an average-sized battery.

