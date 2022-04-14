Just In
- 7 min ago OnePlus Ace Launch Set For April 21, Possible Design Emerges Online
- 1 hr ago Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For April 14: New Codes For New Freebies
- 3 hrs ago Wordle 299 Answer For April 14: Can You Guess Today’s Wordle With These Clues?
- 6 hrs ago Amazon Fab Fest Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
Don't Miss
- Movies Shutterbugs Ask Arjun Bijlani To Get Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Married; Here’s What Naagin Star Replied
- Finance These 4 Liquid Funds Are Good To Park Your Surplus Money, Rated 5-Star By Value Research
- News This elderly couple had a nasty fight: Watch how it ended at the police station
- Sports IPL 2022: MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
- Automobiles Log9 Materials Signs MoU With EKA: EKA E9 Electric Buses To Be Equipped With RapidX Battery Pack
- Lifestyle How To Safely Reuse N95 Masks: Expert Explains
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In Lakshadweep
- Education CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 Released For Class 10, 12 At cbse.gov.in, Here’s How To Download
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Might Compete Against Dimensity 8000/8100: Here Are The Details
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is the first chip to carry a new nomenclature. As per the new leak, the company is gearing up for the launch of yet another high-performance chipset which is likely to sit below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The upcoming Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is likely to be an upper mid-range chip, likely to compete against the Mediatek Dimensity 8100/800, and here are more details regarding the same.
As per the leaks, the upcoming Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will not feature high-performance CPU cores based on either the ARM Cortex-X1 or even the Cortex-X2. Instead, the high-performance CPU cores on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 are said to be based on the ARM Cortex-A710, which seems to offer better thermal performance and energy efficiency.
The eight CPU clusters on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will consist of four high-performance CPU cores based on the ARM Cortex-A710, while the other four efficient cores are said to be based on the ARM Cortex-A510, probably with a lower clock speed.
The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is also said to come with the new Adreno 662 GPU, which should be more than capable of handling an FHD+ resolution display with over a 120Hz refresh rate. Like most the Qualcomm chips, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is likely to deliver best-in-class gaming performance and should offer 60fps on popular titles like COD: Mobile and PUBG: New State.
As of now, there are no details regarding the camera/ISP capabilities of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Given the current trend, the chipset is likely to support up to 108MP cameras along with high-speed (60fps) 4K video recording with HDR support. Do note that, these are just speculations, hence, take them with a pinch of salt.
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Manufacturing Process
According to the same report, Qualcomm is likely to fab the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 using Samsung's 4nm process or TSMC's 5nm process. This should make the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 an energy-efficient process, which should result in great battery life on phones with this chip and an average-sized battery.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999