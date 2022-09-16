Just In
- 1 hr ago WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Create Polls Within Chats; How It Works?
- 1 hr ago Teen Hacks Uber via Intranet, VPN; Breaches G Suite Accounts, Amazon Web Services
- 2 hrs ago Apple iPhone 14, 14 Pro India Sale Begins Today; Can You Get Them at a Discount?
- 4 hrs ago Moto E22, Moto E22i Announced With Dolby Atmos, 90Hz Display; Price & Availability
Don't Miss
- Movies Pankaj Tripathi On The Changing Landscape Of Hindi Cinema: I Am Worried…
- News As PM Modi turns 72, this restaurant in Delhi to offer 56-inch thali to honour him on b'day
- Education NMC has constituted cell to deal with complaints of ragging in medical colleges
- Travel Bocas Del Toro Islands: A Gorgeous Caribbean Archipelago You Haven't Heard Of
- Sports Bournemouth focused on Howe reunion as Golden Knights owner reportedly closes on takeover
- Automobiles Ducati Monster SP Revealed - Comes With Plenty Of Mechanical Upgrades
- Finance Mankind Pharma Files For IPO Today: Key Takeaways
- Lifestyle Amal Clooney Beauty Routine: Consistency Is The Key, Folks!
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Might Come in Two Variants: Is Qualcomm Copying Apple?
Qualcomm is likely to introduce the next-generation flagship mobile solution -- the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 probably in November at its annual Snapdragon Summit. It is now suggested that the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 might come in two flavors.
According to the leakster Digital Chat Station, the high-end variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to offer a higher CPU clock speed of 3.4 to 3.5GHz, and this very processor might also come with a slightly more powerful GPU with a higher clock speed and memory bandwidth.
The baseline variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is likely to be similar to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is currently the flagship offering from the company. With this, Android OEMs will be able to feature the high-end variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on their ultra and pro variant flagship, while the standard SKU will be featured on the baseline flagship models.
Take an example of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Models like the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus are likely to use the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Similarly, the more premium Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to use the powerful variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
Inspired By Apple?
A15 Bionic, the 2021 flagship mobile chip from Apple comes not in two but three variants. The iPad mini is based on the baseline A15 Bionic, while the iPhone 13 used the mid-tier SKU, and lastly, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 14 make use of the high-end A15 Bionic with an extra GPU core.
Qualcomm is also not new in creating multiple SKUs of the same processor. In fact, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a speed binned variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Starting this year, the company is likely to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 at the same time, to give more options to the smartphone brands.
In terms of features and capabilities, the pro/ultra variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to be around 10 percent faster than the vanilla variant. Both variants of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 are likely to be manufactured by TSMC using either a 4nm or 3nm fabrication process.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
8,999
-
17,000
-
10,375
-
5,999
-
11,175
-
17,000
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
29,616
-
57,999