Just In
- 47 min ago WhatsApp Diwali Stickers; Here’s How to Download and Send Wishes
- 54 min ago Realme and Redmi Phones Might Soon Incorporate Curved Displays: Will They Be Affordable?
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Spotted On Geekbench: How's The Performance Compared To S22 Ultra?
- 1 hr ago Google Faces ₹1337 Cr. Fine In India Over Anti-Competitive Behavior: Is Play Store In Danger?
Don't Miss
- Finance Today’s Silver Price India, Oct 22: Silver Prices Soar, Check Latest Price In Your City
- Movies Swara Bhasker Roasts Film Producers Who Label Her "Too Controversial" In Fun Instagram Reel, Watch
- Sports T20 World Cup 2022: Brett Lee backs Australia to defend title, but guards against slow start
- Education UGC NET 2022: Phase 4 Answer Key Out; Check the details here
- News In UP 166 criminals killed in encounters in past five years: Yogi
- Lifestyle Solar Eclipse 2022: Know Why Temples Are Closed During Surya Grahan?
- Automobiles Porsche 911 GT3 RS 'Tribute To Carrera RS' Revealed - Hulked-Out Tribute To An Icon
- Travel What Is Mice Tourism, Know Definition and Complete Details
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Logs Impressive CPU Performance: Enough to Take On Apple A16 Bionic?
We recently analyzed how the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could outperform Apple's counterpart -- A16 Bionic with CPU cores based on more advanced ARM architecture. Now, a Geekbench 5 listing proves us right, confirming the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is as good as Apple's A16 Bionic.
As per the Geekbench 5 listing of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, powered by the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the device offers a substantial upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22 Ultra. Not just that, the CPU on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is as good as the one on the A15 Bionic and even the A16 Bionic.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU Performance
As per the Geekbench 5 listing, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based Galaxy S23 Ultra has posted 1521 points on single-core CPU performance and 4689 points on multi-core CPU performance. For comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Galaxy S22 Ultra has clocked 1240 points and 3392 points on single-core and multi-core CPU performance, respectively.
If we look at the A15 Bionic-powered iPhone 13 Pro Max, the smartphone has posted 1733 and 4810 points on single-core and multi-core CPU performance. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro with the A16 Bionic has posted 1897 on Geekbench 5 single-core CPU test and 4664 points on Geekbench 5 multi-core CPU test.
Qualcomm Still Lags In Single-Core Performance
As per the above-stated numbers, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's multi-core performance is as good as the A16 Bionic and offers a massive improvement when compared to its predecessor -- Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Another interesting aspect of this comparison is the fact that Apple's latest A16 Bionic only offers a very minimal performance upgrade over the A15 Bionic in both single-core and multi-core CPU performance.
While Qualcomm has finally caught up with Apple, at least in terms of multi-core CPU performance, the company has still some work to do when it comes to single-core performance. It also looks like Qualcomm might be undervolting and underclocking the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to keep the thermals in check, which could have led to this lower single-core performance.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470