Some Xiaomi Mi A2 users face massive battery drain due to bug

Xiaomi Mi A2, the second-generation Android One smartphone launched by the company is the sequel to the Mi A1 of 2017. Belonging to the Android One program, this smartphone has been successful in both Chinese and global markets. The highlight of this device is that this smartphone comes with a stock Android experience resulting in a faster rollout of updates.

But it looks like there is an issue that some users of the Mi A2 have been facing. And, it is the massive battery drain that has been caused by a random bug. As per a report by XDA Developers, the battery drain is a result of all the CPU cores running at maximum speed. However, the exact cause of the issue remains unknown.

It is believed that the battery drain could also be caused by some bug related to the fingerprint sensor. Some users have taken to the community to claim that the battery drain issue persists even after removing all the registered fingerprints.

Temporary fix to Mi A2 battery drain

The affected Xiaomi Mi A2 users have been able to fix the issue of battery drain temporarily. It is possible by rebooting the Mi A2 every couple of hours but the issue still persists.

On the other hand, there are some users claiming that the issue has been caused by a bug within Google Play Services and suggest that the same could be fixed by deleting the app data. But tests show that there are users who are still facing the battery drain issue even after the fix. A test was performed by unlocking the bootloader (needs a factory reset), setting up the device again, performing a wipe and locking the bootloader again. But the bug still persists after a while resulting in battery life issues.

Given that many users of the Xiaomi smartphone are facing the issue and the only temporary fix they have is to reboot the device frequently, we can expect the company to acknowledge the same and come up with a permanent fix via an update.