Xiaomi Mi A2 Android Pie update could be nearing; invites beta testers

Xiaomi Mi A2 is the global variant of the Mi 6X. The smartphone belongs to the Android One program and is the second such device to be launched by the company. Being an Android One smartphone, we know that it will receive swift OS updates. Interestingly, Xiaomi confirmed that the Mi A2 will be one of its first devices to get the Android Pie update at the launch event.

Though the Android Pie update was confirmed, there was no word regarding when the same will be rolled out to the smartphone. But it looks like the update will be rolled out soon as the company has put out an invitation calling out users of the Mi A2 for a beta testing program. This hints us that the rollout of the Android Pie update could be nearing.

Recently, Xiaomi sent out invitations looking out for Mi Mix 2S beta testers for the MIUI based on Android Pie. However, the same is not known publicly as yet.

Xiaomi Mi A2 beta program

Xiaomi has opened the registrations inviting the users of the Mi A2 for a beta program. Interested users can register for the program via mi.com. Xiaomi has not revealed anything regarding the beta program but it touts to rollout a special OTA update to the enrolled beta testers. The update will be rolled out on September 2 after revealing the list of shortlisted users. Those who get the special OTA update will be a part of a special OTA group dubbed Mi A2 Beta Testers. Notably, the registrations will be open until August 31.

Eligibility criteria

Not all the Xiaomi Mi A2 users registering for the beta testing program will be selected as beta testers. There is an eligibility criteria that the company considers to select beta testers. Firstly, the user who applies for the same should be an active member of the Mi Community in India. Also, the user should have the 'Advanced Bunny' rank or title. The other requirements include a good knowledge about the Android OS and a Telegram ID. Notably, all the discussions regarding OTA updates will happen on Telegram.