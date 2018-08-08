Xiaomi Mi A2 top features you should know

Xiaomi Mi A2 is all set to be launched in India today at 4 PM. We already know that the device will be exclusive to Amazon India. We have already come across teasers on the online retailer revealing several details including the alleged pricing.

Going by the recent information, the Mi A2 is believed to be priced at Rs. 17,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space in Gold color. At this pricing, this smartphone is definitely going to be a good buy for those who want to purchase a feature-rich smartphone carrying an affordable price tag.

Today, we will get to know the final pricing of the smartphone once it is launched in the country. In the meantime, we have come up with a list of top features of the Xiaomi Mi A2. Do check out these features from below.

Runs Android One for quick updates

Unlike the other devices from Xiaomi, the Mi A2 is an Android One smartphone. Similar to its predecessor - the Mi A1, this one also comes with Android One instead of the MIUI custom ROM. The pure form of the OS makes the device eligible to receive quick updates to the latest version of the OS. As of now, this device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and will get Android 9 Pie update as it belongs to the Android One program.

Dual rear cameras

The Xiaomi smartphone comes with a dual-camera module at its rear comprising a 20MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP secondary sensor with the same aperture. The rear camera comes with support for 4K video recording, HDR support and dual-tone LED flash.

20MP selfie camera

This smartphone will not fail to impress the selfie enthusiasts. There is a 20MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, FHD 1080p video recording support and a wide-angle lens. The device also has a slew of camera-centric features and modes to give a better experience.

Face Unlock for security

In addition to the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Mi A2 comes with the Face Unlock feature. The facial recognition feature is in line with the recent trend as it is seen on many other mid-range smartphones launched lately.

Fast charging support

Xiaomi Mi A2 is powered by a 3000mAh battery with support for fast charging technology. Eventually, this smartphone can be charged quickly without taking a lot of time.