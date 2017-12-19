Xiaomi announces Android Oreo beta program for Mi Mix 2

Lately, Xiaomi Mi A1, the Android One smartphone received the Android Oreo beta. Now, the company has announced the Android Oreo Beta program for the Mi Mix 2 that was launched in India in October at Rs. 35,999.

Xiaomi has taken to its official forum to announce that the Mi Mix 2 will receive the closed beta Oreo update. This points out that only select users will be allowed to install the Oreo update. As it is the beta program, the users might experience bugs those will be resolved only with a stable version of the update that will be rolled out later.

Xiaomi notes that December 24 is the deadline for the users to enroll to take part in the closed beta program. The eligible members will be selected from all the users who have enrolled to the program and will be announced by December 27.

Notably, it is important for the users who enroll to the beta program to install the MIUI Global Forum app on their device and fill in the details such as IMEI number of their Mi Mix 2 units. Also, these users should have a QQ account to communicate with the other members once they are selected to receive the beta update.

Given that the Mi A1 is the first smartphone from Xiaomi to receive the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update, we can expect the device to get the stable Oreo update in the coming weeks. Likewise, the Mi Mix 2

We already know that the Android Oreo update will bring features such as faster boot speed, picture-in-picture mode, notification dots, Android instant apps support, AutoFill and more.

On the specifications front, the Mi Mix 2 bestows a 5.99-inch FHD+ display and makes use of the Snapdragon 835 SoC. The screen has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. There are thin bezels at the sides and top while the bottom bezel housing the selfie camera and sensors. The imaging aspects include a 12MP main camera with PDAF, HDR, 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture and 4-axis OIS. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with FHD video calling and Beautify mode. The other goodies Bluetooth 5.0 and 4G VoLTE.