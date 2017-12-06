Mi A1 to soon get Android Oreo update; Xiaomi is looking for beta testers

The Xiaomi Mi A1 with Android One was launched in September this year. Being an Android One phone, it is entitled to receive timely security patches and OS updates. However, the device is yet to receive the Android Oreo update that the users are waiting for since its launch.

It looks like the wait is going to come to an end soon as Xiaomi has announced that it is hunting for Mi A1 users interested in testing the Android 8.0 Oreo beta. The company has taken to its official forum via GSMArena asking users of the device to register themselves for the beta testing program before December 11 at 11:59 PM Beijing time. Notably, the company is inviting users from all over the world for this beta testing program.

In order to become a beta tester, the users of the Xiaomi Mi A1 have to install the MIUI Global Forum app on the device and fill in the necessary information such as IMEI number of the device. Also, it is necessary for the users to have a QQ account in order to communicate with the other members on getting selected.

Notably, the mode of communication will be English and only active members of the global forum will be eligible for the testing program. Later, the company will take to its MIUI global forum to let the users know if they are selected or not.

It remains to be known when the Mi A1 will receive the Android Oreo update but there are claims that the update might be rolled out before the end of this year. The Android Oreo update is sure to bring about new features and improvements such as faster boot speed on turning on the device, picture-in-picture mode, AutoFill, notification dots, Android instant apps, and more.

From the previous images of Android Oreo on Mi A1, it is clear that the update will also bundle the December security patch.