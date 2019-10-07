Sony Announces Xperia 8 With Snapdragon 630 SoC News oi-Vivek

Sony has launched its new mid-tier smartphone -- the Xperia 8 in its home market Japan. Though it might look like a new device, the specs-sheet suggests that this is a forked version of the Sony Xperia 10, which was showcased at MWC 2019.

Sony Xperia 8 Features And Specifications

The Sony Xperia 8 features a 6.0-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, offering a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone has prominent bezels on the top and bottom part of the screen and looks like a device from early 2018. However, the display is protected by the 6th Gen Gorilla Glass which is a relief.

The smartphone is based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 630 SoC, which is again from the yesteryear. Though it is not a bad chipset, it is not as powerful or as power-efficient as the Snapdragon 710 or even the Snapdragon 675 chipset. The Snapdragon 630 is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For the unaware, the phone does retain the microSD card slot.

The smartphone runs Xperia UI on top of Android 9 Pie. As of now, there is no information on the Android 10 update. For the optics, the manufacturer has chosen to go with a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a secondary telephoto lens with 8MP resolution. Besides, the phone does have an 8MP selfie camera.

The main camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, whereas, the selfie camera can only do up to 1080p @30fps. A 2,760 mAh battery powers the device with a USB Type-C port charging and data transfer.

The Sony Xperia 8 comes in orange, blue, black, and white colors and the phone is IPX5 or IPX8 water and dust resistant. The company is yet to reveal the pricing of the device which will go on sale by the end of October via Y! Mobile.

