Just In
- 10 min ago Redmi Note 7 Pro Available With Discount Online: Price, Offers, And Specifications
-
- 59 min ago OnePlus TV Q1, Q1 Pro Price Slashed Online: All You Need To Know
- 1 hr ago Realme X2 Pro Launch Date Revealed; Most Affordable Snapdragon 855 Plus Phone?
- 1 hr ago Oppo K5 With VOOC Charge 3.0 Tipped; Here’s How Much It Will Cost
Don't Miss
- News TSRTC strike: KCR sacks 48,000 employees; trade bodies to move court
- Automobiles Revolt Motors Introduces One-Time Payment Plan For RV300 And RV400 Electric Motorcycles
- Sports WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 results and highlights
- Lifestyle Office Wear Trends: Upgrade Your Office Wardrobe With These Stylish Formal Outfits
- Finance 5 Reasons To Invest In Sovereign Gold Bond 2019-20 - Series V
- Movies Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Worldwide Box Office Collections Day 5: Simply Fantastic!
- Travel Know Some Famous Frozen Lakes In India!
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Sony Announces Xperia 8 With Snapdragon 630 SoC
Sony has launched its new mid-tier smartphone -- the Xperia 8 in its home market Japan. Though it might look like a new device, the specs-sheet suggests that this is a forked version of the Sony Xperia 10, which was showcased at MWC 2019.
Sony Xperia 8 Features And Specifications
The Sony Xperia 8 features a 6.0-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, offering a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone has prominent bezels on the top and bottom part of the screen and looks like a device from early 2018. However, the display is protected by the 6th Gen Gorilla Glass which is a relief.
The smartphone is based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 630 SoC, which is again from the yesteryear. Though it is not a bad chipset, it is not as powerful or as power-efficient as the Snapdragon 710 or even the Snapdragon 675 chipset. The Snapdragon 630 is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For the unaware, the phone does retain the microSD card slot.
The smartphone runs Xperia UI on top of Android 9 Pie. As of now, there is no information on the Android 10 update. For the optics, the manufacturer has chosen to go with a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a secondary telephoto lens with 8MP resolution. Besides, the phone does have an 8MP selfie camera.
The main camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, whereas, the selfie camera can only do up to 1080p @30fps. A 2,760 mAh battery powers the device with a USB Type-C port charging and data transfer.
The Sony Xperia 8 comes in orange, blue, black, and white colors and the phone is IPX5 or IPX8 water and dust resistant. The company is yet to reveal the pricing of the device which will go on sale by the end of October via Y! Mobile.
-
28,999
-
37,999
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
47,499
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
11,998
-
19,999
-
10,000
-
1,94,000
-
18,999
-
1,64,769
-
86,590
-
62,980
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000
-
36,875