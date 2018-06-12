ENGLISH

Sony Xperia XZ2 gets Android P beta 2 update

The changelog released by Sony mentions a number of bug fixes including the bug which hampered the performance of microphone.

    Sony, the Japenese tech giant has recently rolled out an OTA update for Android P Beta 1 users. The company has now released an Android P beta 2 update for its Xperia XZ2 devices. This includes the model numbers H8216, H8266, and H8296). The company has released this update soon after Google had released the second public beta update for Android P (Developer Preview 3). The Sony Xperia XZ2 is among the few of non-Google devices that have the access to Android P beta builds which are currently available for only the original Pixel and Pixel 2 lineup.

    The changelog released by Sony mentions a number of bug fixes including the bug which hampered the performance of microphone in which it stopped functioning while making and receiving calls. The latest update also fixes another bug that blocked the users to adjust the volume of the call. As per Sony, a number of connectivity issues were also fixed which included 4g+ crashes, Wi-Fi/ tethering issues along with GPS failing on some of the Xperia Z2 units.

    As per Android Police, Sony had allowed the new beta-testers to signup for access via its own website; however, the link for the same is reportedly not functioning at the moment. So for the users who have still not received the update, they will most likely be receiving it soon.

    Sony Xperia XZ2 will also receive the features that Google had rolled out with the Android P Beta 2 update. The new update will bounce the API level t0 28 and will also introduce the support for Biometric API, native support for multi-camera configurations and others.

    Let's have a look at the specs and features of the Xperia XZ2:

    The Sony Xperia XZ2 features 5.7 inch IPS LCD 18:9 Full HD+ HDR display with a resolution f 1080 x 2160 pixels. The display gets an added protection by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. Such Platform delivers high speed and performance. There is 4GB RAM and 64GB default memory capacity. This storage can be expanded up to another 400GB with the help of a microSD card.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
