Sony H4133 visits GFXBench with 21MP camera, Android Oreo

Sony is prepping not one, not two, but many smartphones. In the past one week, we have seen two Sony smartphones appearing on benchmarking sites.

Now, another Sony handset carrying the model name H4133 has been spotted on GFXBench. If you recall, another Sony smartphone with similar model number H4233 had surfaced on the same benchmarking platform a couple of months ago. Not only the model number, the two smartphones have a lot of similarities in terms of specs as well. Presumably, Sony H4133 is lower end variant of the Sony H4233.

According to the GFXBench listing, the Sony H4133 features a 5.2-inch display that delivers full HD resolution of 1,920×1,080 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor running at 2.2GHz.

The name of the chipset is not specified but the presence of Adreno GPU suggests that smartphone could be equipped with the Snapdragon 630 SoC. It is the same processor that powers phones like Nokia 7, Motorola Moto X4 and the recently launched HTC U11 Life.

Moving on, the Sony H4133 offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage space. As is often the case with Sony smartphones, this one also comes with a powerful camera system. There is a 21MP rear-facing camera that carries a support for 4K video recording. As for selfie camera, the handset uses an 8MP sensor.

On the software front, the smartphone is listed on the benchmarking site with Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.

Judging from its specs, the Sony H4133 seems to be a mid-ranger. If you are wondering about its release date, the smartphone is likely to get unveiled at the MWC 2018 along with the Sony H4233. All the smartphones from the company that has been released in 2017 have the letter G in their model names. This means this smartphone will get launched next year.

