Sony H8521 Pro-A visits GFXBench with flagship-like specs

As 2017 has almost come to an end, manufacturers are now busy prepping devices that will be launched next year. We recently spotted the Sony Xperia H3213 Avenger featuring dual rear cameras on GFXBench.

Now, another Sony smartphone with the model number H8521 Pro-A has appeared on the same benchmarking website. Unlike the Xperia H3213 Avenger, this one comes with some top-notch specifications. So we assume it could be the next flagship model from the company. The Sony H8521 Pro-A is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor clocked at 2.6GHz and coupled with Adreno 550 GPU.

The name of the chipset is not specified, but it is most likely to be the successor of Snapdragon 835 SoC. Going by the GFXBench listing, the smartphone features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage space.

When it comes to the display, the Sony H8521 Pro-A is listed with four different sizes; 5.7 inch (1,930×1,080 pixels), 7.4 inch (2,560×1,440 pixels), 10.0 inch (3,360×1,890 pixels) and 11.4 inch (3,840×2,160 pixels).

While four different displays may seem like a confusing affair, chances are that the company is currently trying out different kinds of displays. Presumably, before making a confirmed decision, Sony is testing the prototypes on the benchmark.

Moving on, the Sony H8521 Pro-A is shown running on Android Oreo 8.1 operating system.

In terms of optics, the smartphone flaunts an 18MP sensor on the rear and a 12MP sensor on the front. As is often the case with Sony smartphones, the cameras carry support for 4K video recording. There is no mention of a dual camera setup.

Well, this is pretty much everything that has been revealed by the GFXBench listing. However, we can add a few of our own insights.

If you recall, a few months back, a Sony executive had confirmed that the upcoming smartphones of the company will get a complete makeover in terms of design. So we won't be surprised if Sony finally decides to let go of the monotonous (boring) design used on their smartphones. Moreover, the company give in to the current trend and use a bezel-less design on their upcoming flagship.

