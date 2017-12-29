Sony H4233 with 21MP camera, Android Oreo will launch as Xperia XA2 Ultra

Sony is expected to launch a number of Xperia smartphones in 2018. We have come across many leaks and rumors centering the upcoming devices.

Unfortunately, the leaks only revealed the model names of the devices. One of the upcoming smartphones is the Sony H4233, and new information sourced from SIRIM (Scientific and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia) database suggests it will be launched as Xperia XA2 Ultra. The Sony H4233 will be a direct successor of the Xperia XA1 Ultra that was launched in India earlier this year.

Sony H4233 has already made its way to the GFXBench database. Going by the benchmark listing, the smartphone will arrive with a 6-inch full HD display with 1,280×1,080pixels screen resolution and 5 finger gesture support.

Under the hood, the Sony H4233 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor clocked at 2.2GHz and topped with Adreno 508 GPU. The smartphone will offer 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space, out of which 43GB will be available for the users. The GFXBench listing did not mention whether the storage space is expandable or not.

In terms of optics, the Sony H4233 will feature a 21MP autofocus camera at the rear panel along with a LED flash. The rear camera will also have features like autofocus, face detection, flash, HDR photo and touch focus.

For selfie camera, the smartphone will make use of a 16MP camera. Both the cameras are said to offer support for 4K video recording.

On the software front, the Sony H4233 will run on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system right out of the box.

According to the benchmark database, the smartphone will feature connectivity options like Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and Wi-Fi. Sensors onboard will include accelerometer, light sensor, Pedometer and proximity sensor as well.

It has been reported that Sony has already started sending out media invites for its event at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018. So we might see the unveiling of the smartphone at the event. The event is scheduled to take place on January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas. The CES 2018 will start on January 9 and it will go one until January 12.

Via