    Sony Might Launch 5G Smartphones At MWC: Report

    Sony is reportedly planning to launch its 5G smartphone at MWC 2020 in Barcelona in February. The company has also sent out its invites which reveal that its event will take place in Barcelona on February 24. In fact, there are many details about the upcoming smartphone surfacing online.

    Sony Upcoming Smartphone: Rumors Details

    According to My Drivers report, the smartphone is likely to feature a 6.6-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Sony smartphone is expected to come with an OLED panel, 4K resolution, and HDR. The smartphone is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, SD865, and 4K screens.

    Under the hood, the upcoming smartphone is likely to be powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and dual-mode 5G networks. The smartphone is expected to be named as the Xperia 1.1 or the Xperia 1 Premium. Furthermore, the smartphone is likely to feature four cameras at the rear. It includes a 48MP or 64MP camera, 12MP ultrawide sensor, and 12MP telephoto lens. It is likely to come with a ToF camera that is compatible with capturing 3D depth data.

    Apart from that, the smartphone will feature 8K video recording, fast charging, IP68, and NFC module. As far as price concerned then it is likely to price at $ 849. However, there is no announcement by the company and there is no information this smartphone will be launch in India or not.

    Sony Launches Android Walkman With Touchscreen

    Meanwhile, the company has launched its Walkman series in India. The newly launched Walkman runs Android 9.0 OS. It has a 3.6-inch display, Hi-Res Audio, and Wi-Fi. Besides, the company claims that this gives you a battery backup of 26 hours.

    The NW-A105 is priced at Rs. 23,990 and it will be available at all major stores, Sony centers, and e-commerce websites. The smartphone will be available in Black Color.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 17:30 [IST]
