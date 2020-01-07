Sony Unveils World First Smallest 4k OLED TV, PS5 Logo At CES 2020 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Sony took to CES 2020 to tease its next-generation gaming console - the Play Station 5. The Japanese brand has officially showcased the PS 5 logo after all the hype. Notably, the company has kept the other information like hardware and other features a secret. In addition to the PS5, Sony has also introduced the world's smallest 4K OLED TV at the technology trade fair.

As for the logo, it is similar to the PS 4 with just the digit '4' being replaced by '5'. So, it remains to be seen what kind of design distinctions the PS 5 brings over the PS 4. While the hardware and software weren't disclosed at the event, the company did reveal its arrival around holidays this year.

Rumors suggest that the device might launch later this year. We expect the official launch dates to be revealed via leaks in the coming days. It is worth noting that the upcoming Sony gaming console hasn't quite been safe from the rumors and leaks.

Some leaks in the past have suggested a display with HDR support and also support for 8K resolution. The Play Station 5 is said to get to use a custom AMD GPU that will come with support for ray-tracing. The PS5 is also said to come with 3d audio technology and "adaptive triggers". The new triggers will be replacing the haptic feedback on the PlayStation 4 and will allow the users to adjust the resistance upon pressing them.

Sony 4K OLED TV

Sony has also extended its OLED TV lineup and has unveiled the world's smallest 4K OLED TV. The Sony A9S Master series is the highlight Sony launch at the CES 2020. It comes in a 48-inches OLED panel with 4K support.

The company has also announced the A8H OLED series which comes in 544-inches to 65-inches panels. Lastly, the company has also unveiled its flagship 8K LCD TV in 75-inch to 85-inch screen size. In terms of hardware, the Sony A9S master Series comes with an Acoustic Surface Technology whose function is to use the display for sound output.

This bares the need for adding speakers on the device. The TV comes with Dolby Atmos and is equipped with Pixel Contrast Booster and X-Motion clarity features. The TV runs on the X1 Ultimate processor and also comes with Dolby Vision standards.

Best Mobiles in India