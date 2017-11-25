Sony rolls out Android Oreo update for Xperia XZ and XZs

Sony has a good reputation for sending regular updates to its devices. Notably, Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact were the first smartphones to be released with Android 8.0 Oreo.

Moreover, the list of Sony smartphones that will be updated to Android Oreo is quite long. The Xperia XZ Premium has been enjoying the taste of Oreo since last month, and two more Sony smartphones have started receiving the Android Oreo update. According to Xperia Blog, the Japanese company is now rolling out the Android 8.0 update to Xperia XZ and Xperia XZs.

For both the devices, the software update carries with the build number 41.3.A.0.401. Since it includes the latest version of Android, the update weighs in at 1.2GB. So users are recommended to make sure that their device has enough charge and space. Also, it is better to use the Wi-Fi, unless one risks of exhausting their mobile data pack.

Other than the Android Oreo, the update brings along the November security patches as well. Additionally, Sony mentions that the update includes a Reminders feature that consists of "useful prompts" for unfinished tasks such as draft emails and messages. Of course, the Xperia Actions was already there, now it will gain new gaming and computing functionality.

As the software updates are usually rolled out in phases, Sony Xperia XZ and XZs owners should check in with their local operators or watch for the notification in their smartphones.

If users have not received the notification then they can always check for the update manually by going to Settings>About Phone>Software updates.

We are expecting Sony to release the same update for Xperia X Performance by the end of this year. Also, the Xperia XA1 Plus should be updated to Android Oreo shorty.