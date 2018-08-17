Sony XA3 with Snapdragon 660 and 6GB RAM spotted at Geekbench

A mystery Sony smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number H4493. This could possibly the successor of the Xperia XA2 mid-range smartphone. The listing suggests that the alleged device will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor clocked at 2.21GHz with 6GB of RAM.

The operating system mentioned is Android 8.0 Oreo, which is kind of dated, considering the new Android 9 Pie is out. There's a chance that the company ship the device with the latest OS. The benchmark score is significantly lower than what other smartphones with similar internals have touched, which also points towards the early development o the software.

On Geekbench, the Sony Xperai XA3 scored 853 and 4172 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The Nokia 7 Plus also packs the Snapdragon 660 scored 1636 and 5902 points in the same benchmark tests, even though its processor had a lower base frequency at 1.84GHz.

Poor software optimization appears to be the major cause of the low scores. This is the first time for any Sony smartphone to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset, which offers an improved performance over the Xperia XA2 series that currently retails running Snapdragon 630 but also includes a faster GPU - Adreno 512.

Previous rumors about the device have claimed that it will pack an 18:9 display with an FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, which is similar to the Xperia XA2 Plus announced in July. The device features a 6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display that has a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The huge display and the screen resolution should make it apt for immersive video and media playback.

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus ships with Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box. The device is backed by a Snapdragon 630 processor and offers two RAM variants including 4GB and 6GB. The 4GB RAM variant comes with a 32GB internal storage whereas the 6GB RAM variant comes with 64GB internal storage. The device features a hybrid microSD slot and the storage can be further expanded using a microSD card. However, it is still not clear that how much can the memory be expanded using the microSD card.