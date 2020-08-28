ENGLISH

    Sony Xperia 5 II With Snapdragon 865 Chipset Might Launch On September 17

    Sony is expected to announce the Xperia 5 II on September 17. It will be the successor of the Sony Xperia 5 which was launched back at IFA 2019. Previously, a leak via tipster Evan Blass claimed that the Sony is working on a smartphone called the Xperia 5 II.

    Sony Xperia 5 II Might Launch On September 17

     

    However, the company did not mention the product name directly except for the Xperia branding. We can expect the upcoming Xperia product will be the Sony Xperia 5 II. The launch event will be live-streamed on Sony Xperia official YouTube channel. The event will begin at 9 AM CEST (12:30 PM IST).

    Sony Xperia 5 II Details

    As per a report via Android Headlines, the Sony Xperia 5 II will feature a 6.1-inch full-HD+ HDR OLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to offer a 21:9 aspect ratio and the handset will support the 5G network.

    As per the leaked render, the Sony Xperia 5 II will sport a single front shooter and the volume buttons will be housed on the right side of the device. The Sony Xperia 5 II is likely to pack the Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

    In terms of optics, the Sony Xperia 5 II will feature a triple rear-camera which will include a 12MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 12-MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

    There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and it will be charged via a USB Type-C port. For connectivity, it will get a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, there will be a shutter button on the right side of the Xperia 5 II. The device is likely to pack a 4,000 mAh battery and it will measure 158mm x 68mm x 8mm dimensions. Since there is still some time for the launch, we expect more information to come in the coming days.

     

    To recall, the Sony Xperia 5 packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Running Android v9.0 Pie, the handset offers a triple-rear camera module. On the other hand, the company recently launched the Sony Xperia 8 Lite with a tag of 29,800 Yen (approx. Rs. 20,800).

    Read More About: sony smartphones news

