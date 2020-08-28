Just In
- 5 min ago Xiaomi's 3rd Gen In-Display Camera In Mass Production; Will Hit The Market In 2021
-
- 14 min ago Amazon Halo Fitness Band Offers In-Depth Body Analysis; Can It Take On Apple Watch And Fitbit?
- 1 hr ago Infinix Zero 8 Announced With Dual Selfie Cameras, 33W Fast Charging And More
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus 55-inch U1 4K Smart TV Review: Premium Viewing Experience At A Reasonable Price
Don't Miss
- Finance Future Enterprises Board To Meet On 29 August To Seal Reliance Deal: Report
- News Rajnath Singh to formally induct Rafales into IAF on September 10
- Movies Pradeep Machiraju Reacts To Harassment Allegations Levelled Against Him; Calls Them ‘Baseless’
- Automobiles 2020 Hyundai i20 Spied Testing Without Camouflage Ahead Of Launch In India: Pics & Details
- Sports Clippers thought NBA season was over after boycott – Rivers
- Lifestyle Mouni Roy Or Karishma Tanna, Whose Ethnic Look In Brown Kurti And White Skirt Did You Like More?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North India In September 2020
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
Sony Xperia 5 II With Snapdragon 865 Chipset Might Launch On September 17
Sony is expected to announce the Xperia 5 II on September 17. It will be the successor of the Sony Xperia 5 which was launched back at IFA 2019. Previously, a leak via tipster Evan Blass claimed that the Sony is working on a smartphone called the Xperia 5 II.
However, the company did not mention the product name directly except for the Xperia branding. We can expect the upcoming Xperia product will be the Sony Xperia 5 II. The launch event will be live-streamed on Sony Xperia official YouTube channel. The event will begin at 9 AM CEST (12:30 PM IST).
Sony Xperia 5 II Details
As per a report via Android Headlines, the Sony Xperia 5 II will feature a 6.1-inch full-HD+ HDR OLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to offer a 21:9 aspect ratio and the handset will support the 5G network.
As per the leaked render, the Sony Xperia 5 II will sport a single front shooter and the volume buttons will be housed on the right side of the device. The Sony Xperia 5 II is likely to pack the Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
In terms of optics, the Sony Xperia 5 II will feature a triple rear-camera which will include a 12MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 12-MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture.
There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and it will be charged via a USB Type-C port. For connectivity, it will get a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, there will be a shutter button on the right side of the Xperia 5 II. The device is likely to pack a 4,000 mAh battery and it will measure 158mm x 68mm x 8mm dimensions. Since there is still some time for the launch, we expect more information to come in the coming days.
To recall, the Sony Xperia 5 packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Running Android v9.0 Pie, the handset offers a triple-rear camera module. On the other hand, the company recently launched the Sony Xperia 8 Lite with a tag of 29,800 Yen (approx. Rs. 20,800).
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,290
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,834
-
45,999
-
18,500
-
21,990
-
17,999
-
14,999
-
70,895
-
55,700
-
15,010
-
21,999
-
7,050
-
11,228