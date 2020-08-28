Sony Xperia 5 II With Snapdragon 865 Chipset Might Launch On September 17 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Sony is expected to announce the Xperia 5 II on September 17. It will be the successor of the Sony Xperia 5 which was launched back at IFA 2019. Previously, a leak via tipster Evan Blass claimed that the Sony is working on a smartphone called the Xperia 5 II.

However, the company did not mention the product name directly except for the Xperia branding. We can expect the upcoming Xperia product will be the Sony Xperia 5 II. The launch event will be live-streamed on Sony Xperia official YouTube channel. The event will begin at 9 AM CEST (12:30 PM IST).

Sony Xperia 5 II Details

As per a report via Android Headlines, the Sony Xperia 5 II will feature a 6.1-inch full-HD+ HDR OLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to offer a 21:9 aspect ratio and the handset will support the 5G network.

As per the leaked render, the Sony Xperia 5 II will sport a single front shooter and the volume buttons will be housed on the right side of the device. The Sony Xperia 5 II is likely to pack the Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Sony Xperia 5 II will feature a triple rear-camera which will include a 12MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 12-MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and it will be charged via a USB Type-C port. For connectivity, it will get a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, there will be a shutter button on the right side of the Xperia 5 II. The device is likely to pack a 4,000 mAh battery and it will measure 158mm x 68mm x 8mm dimensions. Since there is still some time for the launch, we expect more information to come in the coming days.

To recall, the Sony Xperia 5 packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Running Android v9.0 Pie, the handset offers a triple-rear camera module. On the other hand, the company recently launched the Sony Xperia 8 Lite with a tag of 29,800 Yen (approx. Rs. 20,800).

