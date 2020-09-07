Sony Xperia 5 II Promo Video Out Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Sony is geared up to unveil the latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia 5 II on September 17. Prior to the launch of this smartphone, we have been coming across numerous reports regarding its possible specifications and design. Now, a leaked promo video has revealed more details regarding the upcoming Sony smartphone.

Sony Xperia 5 II Promo Video Leaks

The leaked promotional video of the Sony Xperia 5 II has been revealed by the reliable tipster Evan Blass. The video focuses on the multimedia and gaming capabilities of the upcoming Sony smartphone. It is expected to let users enjoy their favorite music and movies and handle the various tasks thrown at it seamlessly.

Furthermore, the video hints that the Sony Xperia 5 II will arrive with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and a touch response time of 240Hz. It seems to pack dual front-facing stereo speakers for enhanced audio output and gaming enhancement software, which will provide absolute control during gaming.

Sony Xperia 5 II Rumored Specs

A render of the upcoming Sony smartphone leaked by the same source a few days back sheds light on its possible design and key specs. Going by the same, the smartphone will arrive with support for 5G connectivity. In terms of design, it hinted at the presence of a single selfie camera sensor and the volume controls at the right.

The rumored specifications of the Sony Xperia 5 II include an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. When it comes to the imaging aspects, it looks like there will be a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a third unknown sensor.

Furthermore, Sony Xperia 5 II is likely to flaunt a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and sport a USB Type-C port for charging. A 4000mAh battery is said to keep the lights turned on but there is no word regarding the fast-charging support.

As the Sony Xperia 5 II will be a flagship smartphone from the brand, we can expect it to compete against similar models from other brands. Further details regarding the d give are yet to be known in the coming days.

