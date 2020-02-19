ENGLISH

    Sony Xperia 9 Leak Suggests Presence Of Triple Rear Cameras

    By
    |

    Sony Xperia 9 is the next big launch from the Japanese tech giant and the sequel to the Xperia 8. This smartphone was slated to be announced at the MWC 2020 tech in Barcelona. As the trade show was canceled, the company announced that it will unveil the device at an online-only event on the same date as scheduled earlier.

    Now, Sony Xperia 9 has been leaked revealing its alleged design. The leak shows a screenshot alleged to be taken from the official Sony Hong Kong website. One of the aspects that this leak confirms is the presence of a triple-camera setup at its rear.

    Sony Xperia 9 Design Leaks

    The leaked Sony Xperia 9 screenshot was shared by a Reddit user. Going by the same, it looks like the upcoming Sony smartphone will feature a significant bezel at the top and a relatively slimmer bezel on the chip. Well, this is quite identical to the design that we saw on the Sony Xperia 8. We say so as there seem to be curved edges at the sides of the display, a speaker grille at the top and a single selfie camera sensor.

    At its rear, Sony Xperia 9 seems to feature a triple-camera sensor with the three sensors stacked vertically at the top center of the rear panel. The camera department seems to be a major upgrade to that of its predecessor as the Xperia 8 comes with dual cameras at the rear. And, the upcoming device appears to not have a physical fingerprint sensor at its rear as it might arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor or a side-mounted sensor as in the Xperia 8.

    What We Think

    Given that the Sony Xperia 9 could be launched soon and it is the next-generation flagship smartphone from the company, we can expect it to arrive with high-end specifications and premium features so that it can compete against the likes of other flagship smartphones slated to be launched in the coming months. As of now, an official confirmation from the company is awaited from Sony regarding the Xperia 9.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 19:44 [IST]
