Sony Xperia L3 with 5.7-inch display spotted on FCC

Sony is apparently working on its next smartphone which it will bring for the masses this year. While we have been coming across news of various upcoming smartphones such as the Xperia A3 series and the Xperia XZ4 smartphone, some latest leaks hint at another Sony device. The device which is being suggested this time is the Xperia L3. This is not the first that we are coming across the reports of Xperia L3, the smartphones have already been suggested by the rumor mill earlier.

The Sony Xperia L3 is said to be a mid-tier device by the Japanese tech giant and it has recently been spotted in a listing on FCC by FoneArena. The Xperia L3 that appeared on the FCC listing has also cleared the certification which suggests that we could get to see the smartphone sometime soon. It could be a possibility that Sony might introduce the mid-range smartphone during the CES 2019 which is slated for next month. Like always, the FCC listing of the upcoming Sony Xperia L3 does give some insight on the specifications and features which the device will offer.

Sony Xperia L3 suggested specifications:

The FCC listing of the Xperia XA3 smartphone reveals that the device will boast a 5.7-inch display panel that will have an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display resolution is unknown at the moment. For device security, the Xperia L3 will come with a fingerprint scanner.

For imaging, the smartphone will feature a dual-lens rear camera module and a single lens setup at the front. The rear camera will consist of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. For selfie and video calls, there will be an 8MP front camera.

Powering the Xperia L3 will be a Qualcomm mid-range octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset which can be seen on some popular mid-tier smartphones such as Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus XenFone Max Pro M2, and others. The Snapdragon 660 SoC on the Xperia L3 will be further paired with 3GB RAM for multitasking. For charging and data transfers there will be a USB Type-C port. The smartphone will run on a 3,400mAh battery unit.