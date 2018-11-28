Sony Xperia XZ4 3D leaked 3D renders suggest a triple camera setup with taller display

It looks like Sony is finally catching up with the other smartphones OEMs. The Sony Xperia XZ4, the upcoming flagship smartphone from Sony has surfaced online, revealing the design and the specifications of the next big innovation from Sony. Here are the complete details on the Sony Xperia XZ4.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the Sony Xperia XZ4 will be the first smartphone from the brand with a triple camera setup and a 21:9 aspect ratio display, which makes it the tallest display, as most of the modern smartphones come with either 19:9 or 18:9 aspect ratio.

Sony Xperia XZ4 design

Just like the Xperia XZ3, the Xperia XZ4 has a premium design with a glass and metal build. The smartphone has a notch-less design with trimmed down bezels on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display with FHD or QHD resolution. As the phone has a glass build, the smartphone is expected to support wireless charging and IP rating for water and dust resistance.

The rear-case has a triple camera setup with an LED flash, and the fingerprint sensor is embedded into the frame of the smartphone with volume, power, and a dedicated camera trigger button. The SIM slot is on the top of the smartphone. Depending on the market, the smartphone will be able to accept either one or two SIM cards.

Though we have learned that the Sony Xperia XZ4 has a triple camera setup, there is no information on the actual camera implementation. Considering the other smartphone, the smartphone is most likely to feature a telephoto, super wide-angle, and a high-resolution primary RGB sensor.

The Sony Xperia XZ4 does not have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, whereas the phone has a USB type C port, which will support fast charging and audio out. If everything goes as expected, the Sony Xperia XZ4 will be officially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2019 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.