Sony Xperia XZ4 concept renders: Bezel-less design with dual camera setup

The Sony Xperia XZ4 is the upcoming flagship smartphone from Sony, which is expected to launch in the Q1 of 2019 (at MWC 2019). Here is the complete information about the Xperia XZ4 with a complete set of specifications.

Sony Xperia XZ4 renders (unofficial)

The un-official renders of the Sony Xperia XZ4 hint at a new design with a different approach. Just like the Xperia XZ3, the XZ4 will have a modern 18:9 aspect ratio display with a no-notch design with slimmer bezels on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone.

The smartphone will have a dual camera setup on the back with a standard and a telephoto lens combination. The device is expected to offer a premium all-glass design with metallic mid-frame to offer strength and structural rigidity. The phone will feature a 24 MP standard sensor and a 16 MP telephoto lens to offer 2x optical zoom and portrait mode.

Sony Xperia XZ4 specifications

The Xperia XZ4 is expected to come with a 6.2-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the smartphone will behold the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 SoC with 6/8 GB of RAM, which makes it the first Sony smartphone to offer up to 8 GB of RAM. Coming to the storage, the smartphone will be available in 64, 128, and 256 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The device will have a dual camera setup (16 MP + 24 MP) with a high-resolution selfie camera (24 MP). In terms of camera capability, the Sony Xperia XZ4 will offer 4K video recording @60fps, super slow-motion video recording @960fps, whereas the video recording capability for the front-facing camera will be limited to 1080p @30fps.

The Sony Xperia XZ4 is expected to pack in a massive 4000 mAh battery with fast charging support, which can last up to a complete day on a single charge. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to launch with Android 9 Pie OS with Experia UI.