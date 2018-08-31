Sony Xperia XZ3 officially launched with 6-inch QHD+ display and Android 9 Pie

Sony has officially launched the Sony Xperia XZ3 smartphone at IFA 2018, which is the latest flagship mobile from Sony with the top of the line specifications and some interesting design choices. Regarding general looks and design, the Sony Xperia XZ3 does look similar to the Sony Xperia XZ3. However, the device does come with a boast of features, which makes the Sony Xperia XZ3 a true successor to the Sony Xperia XZ2.

Price and availability

The smartphone will be available from September 2018 (in the select market). The device will be available in Black, Silver White, Forest Green and Bordeaux Red colors with a price tag of 699 Euros (Rs 63,000).

Sony Xperia XZ3 specifications

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is the chipset that powers the Sony Xperia XZ3. The phone has a 6-inch notch-less display with QHD+ resolution offering a modern 18:9 aspect ratio. Do note that the Xperia XZ3 is the first flagship smartphone from Sony to come with an OLED display with HDR, TRILUMINOS Display for mobile, and X-Reality for mobile. The screen of the smartphone is protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone has 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 400 GB. The Xperia XZ3 is also the first smartphone from Sony to run on Google's latest Android 9 Pie OS with custom Sony UI.

At the back of the phone, the device has a single 19 MP primary camera with 1/2.3″ sensor, f/2.0 aperture G Lens, 1.22μm pixel size. The camera is optically stabilized (5 axial) with support for 4k video recording and slow-motion video recording at 960fps. The phone also has a 13 MP front-facing selfie camera with / 3,06” Exmor RS sensor, 22mm wide-angle, f/2.0 aperture and the selfie camera can record 1080p videos at 30fps.

The Sony Xperia XZ3 is water and dust resistance (IP65/IP68). However, the device does not have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and the USB type C port does double as an audio port, which comes with a dedicated LDAC. The smartphone also has a front-facing stereo speaker setup.

Finally, the smartphone is powered by a 3300 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 capability via USB type C port and also supports wireless charging (Qi standards).