Sony Xperia XZ3 leaked ahead of IFA 2018, renders suggest Snapdragon 845 SoC

The IFA 2018 is all set to begin tomorrow and it is expected that a number of brands will showcase their upcoming products in the so-called significant consumer electronics show. The IFA 2018 will be held in Funkausstellung Berlin, Germany. Sony, the Japenese tech giant is also buckling up for the launch of its flagship device at IFA 2018. We all are aware that the new device which Sony will be unveiling during the IFA 2018 is called the Xperia XZ3. Now, some new reports are surfacing over the web which has leaked the renders and specifications of the upcoming device from the company.

The reports come from Ronald Quandt of WinFuture. As per the report, the Sony Xperia XZ3 will feature a 6-inch P-OLED panel which will be apparently come under the production of the Japanese-based JDI joint venture that was recently formed with Panasonic. The Xperia XZ3 will probably follow the new "ambient flow" design languages. These design languages were first introduced with the launch of Xperia XZ2 back in February this year. The 6-inch display will be available in an 18:9 form factor and will have a screen resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. The device will miss on the display notch which might receive mixed responses from the audience.

On the imaging front, the Xperia XZ3 will not follow the latest trend of dual-rear camera setup rather the device will use a single camera at the rear. The device will feature a 19MP rear camera, however, there is no information available on the aperture and the type of stabilization on the sensors. The device is expected to feature a dedicated camera button.

Under the hood, the Xperia XZ3 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked at 2.8GHz. The Snapdragon 845 SoC will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. At present, there is nothing concrete about this and considering that this would be a flagship device the memory could be of UFS (Universal Flash Storage) 2.1 type.

It is also being said that the Xperia XZ3 will ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box. This will make the device to be the first to launch with Android 9 Pie ahead of the Google Pixel 3's launch which is expected to be available later this year. Powering the smartphone will be a 3,300 mAh battery. The device will feature a USB Type-c for charging and data transfers.

As far as the pricing and availability if the Xperia XZ3 is concerned, there is no information available on the same, however, we will keep you posted.