Sony Xperia XZ3 renders leaked online: 18:9 display, Snapdragon 845, 6 GB RAM and more

Sony, the brand that is usually associated with camera modules and audio system, televisions, and gaming consoles one of the premium smartphone makers. It looks like the company is all set for the launch of a new flagship smartphone, the Sony Xperia XZ3 at IFA 2018, as the renders of the smartphones have been leaked online.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the Sony Xperia XZ3 has a premium design, just like the Xperia XZ2 with minor changes in terms of features and specifications. Compared to the other flagship smartphones, the Xperia does misses out on two trending feature.

The device does have a modern design with an 18: 9 aspect ratio display. However, it does not have a notch design, which has been the new standard in the smartphone market. The smartphone also has a single primary camera, whereas the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium does come with a dual camera setup.

Sony Xperia XZ3 expected specifications

The Sony Xperia XZ3 is expected to have a 5.7-inch display with FHD+ (2160 x 1080px) resolution protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The device is likely to house a 3240 mAh battery with fast charging support via USB type C port and the device might not feature a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. In terms of OS, the smartphone is expected to ship with Android 9 Pie with custom LG skin.

A previous report also states that the Sony Xperia XZ3 will have a single powerful camera with a whopping 48 MP resolution. Do note that this could be the highest resolution camera sensor that we have seen on a smartphone. Just like every other flagship smartphone from the company, the Xperia XZ3 also has a dedicated camera shutter button to offer faster access to the camera.

The smartphone is likely to have a dual SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE capability on both the slots with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 400 GB. The smartphone is expected to cost upwards of Rs $700 (Rs 50,000) or more.