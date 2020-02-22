Just In
Sony Xperia L4 Announced With Triple Rear Cameras: Price And Specs
Sony Mobile was slated to host an event on February 24 at the MWC 2020 to unveil its generation flagship smartphone among other products. As the trade show was called off for the first time in history due to the coronavirus outbreak, Sony revealed that the announcement of the alleged Xperia 9 will happen on the same day.
In the meantime, Sony has announced the launch of a new smartphone dubbed the Xperia L4. This is a successor to the Xperia L3 launched last year. The Xperia L4 has been launched in Blue and Black color options and will be available in select markets starting from this Spring. As of now, Sony has not revealed any details regarding the price and availability of this latest offering.
Sony Xperia L4 Specifications
Sony Xperia L4 flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. At its heart, this smartphone gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space that can be expanded further up to 512GB using a microSD card.
This smartphone runs Android Pie topped with the company's custom skin. It comes in both single and dual SIM configurations and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The Xperia L4 bestows a triple-camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP secondary 117-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, it has an 8MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.
Connectivity-wise, the Sony Xperia L4 comes with dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. A 3580mAh battery with fast charging support powers this new Sony smartphone.
What We Think
When it comes to the Sony Xperia L4, we can expect the device to face a strong rivalry from its competitors that are priced reasonably and still have advanced features and specifications.
