ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sony Xperia L4 Announced With Triple Rear Cameras: Price And Specs

    By
    |

    Sony Mobile was slated to host an event on February 24 at the MWC 2020 to unveil its generation flagship smartphone among other products. As the trade show was called off for the first time in history due to the coronavirus outbreak, Sony revealed that the announcement of the alleged Xperia 9 will happen on the same day.

    Sony Xperia L4 Announced With Triple Rear Cameras: Price And Specs

     

    In the meantime, Sony has announced the launch of a new smartphone dubbed the Xperia L4. This is a successor to the Xperia L3 launched last year. The Xperia L4 has been launched in Blue and Black color options and will be available in select markets starting from this Spring. As of now, Sony has not revealed any details regarding the price and availability of this latest offering.

    Sony Xperia L4 Specifications

    Sony Xperia L4 flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. At its heart, this smartphone gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space that can be expanded further up to 512GB using a microSD card.

    This smartphone runs Android Pie topped with the company's custom skin. It comes in both single and dual SIM configurations and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The Xperia L4 bestows a triple-camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP secondary 117-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, it has an 8MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

    Connectivity-wise, the Sony Xperia L4 comes with dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. A 3580mAh battery with fast charging support powers this new Sony smartphone.

     

    What We Think

    When it comes to the Sony Xperia L4, we can expect the device to face a strong rivalry from its competitors that are priced reasonably and still have advanced features and specifications.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: sony news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 15:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X