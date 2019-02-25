ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sony Xperia L3 announced at MWC 2019: Price, specs and features

    Sony Xperia L3 has been unveiled alongside Xperia 1, Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus.

    By
    |

    At the MWC 2019 tech show in Barcelona, Sony unveiled the flagship Xperia 1 and premium mid-range Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus smartphones. In addition to these, the company has also taken the wraps off the Xperia L3, which was rumored in the past.

    Sony Xperia L3 announced at MWC 2019: Price, specs and features

     

    While the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus come with large displays and improved processors, the Xperia L3 is a mid-range smartphone with a moderate set of specifications and features.

    Sony Xperia L3 price and availability

    As of now, the company did not divulge anything regarding the price and availability of this Sony smartphone. But it is believed to be launched in select markets starting from today. The pricing is likely to vary based on the region. Also, it will arrive in both single-SIM and dual-SIM variants. Sony has announced the smartphone in three color options - Silver, Gold and Black.

    Sony Xperia L3 specifications

    On the design front, the Xperia L3 features a plastic unibody build with a metallic finish. There appear to be two camera sensors at its rear aligned vertically. The device has noticeable bezels at the top and bottom of the screen. Also, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on it. At the left edge, there is a SIM card tray and the right edge has the power and volume buttons.

    When it comes to specifications, the device runs Android Oreo and flaunts a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display with Gorilla Glass 5 and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, it uses an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 Helio P22 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

    The imaging aspects comprise a dual camera setup at its rear with a 13MP wide-angle primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The camera features include hybrid autofocus, bokeh effect and 4x digital zoom. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with display flash and f/2.0 aperture.

     

    The other goodies on board this smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB Type-C, Google Cast, etc. There is a 3300mAh battery powering the device from within.

    Read More About: sony news smartphones mwc 2019
    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue