Sony Xperia L3 announced at MWC 2019: Price, specs and features News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Sony Xperia L3 has been unveiled alongside Xperia 1, Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus.

At the MWC 2019 tech show in Barcelona, Sony unveiled the flagship Xperia 1 and premium mid-range Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus smartphones. In addition to these, the company has also taken the wraps off the Xperia L3, which was rumored in the past.

While the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus come with large displays and improved processors, the Xperia L3 is a mid-range smartphone with a moderate set of specifications and features.

Sony Xperia L3 price and availability

As of now, the company did not divulge anything regarding the price and availability of this Sony smartphone. But it is believed to be launched in select markets starting from today. The pricing is likely to vary based on the region. Also, it will arrive in both single-SIM and dual-SIM variants. Sony has announced the smartphone in three color options - Silver, Gold and Black.

Sony Xperia L3 specifications

On the design front, the Xperia L3 features a plastic unibody build with a metallic finish. There appear to be two camera sensors at its rear aligned vertically. The device has noticeable bezels at the top and bottom of the screen. Also, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on it. At the left edge, there is a SIM card tray and the right edge has the power and volume buttons.

When it comes to specifications, the device runs Android Oreo and flaunts a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display with Gorilla Glass 5 and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, it uses an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 Helio P22 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The imaging aspects comprise a dual camera setup at its rear with a 13MP wide-angle primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The camera features include hybrid autofocus, bokeh effect and 4x digital zoom. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with display flash and f/2.0 aperture.

The other goodies on board this smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB Type-C, Google Cast, etc. There is a 3300mAh battery powering the device from within.