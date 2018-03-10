Sony Xperia R1 and Xperia R1 Plus now receiving Android Oreo in India

Sony had launched the Xperia R1 and Xperia R1 Plus smartphones in India back in October, 2017. At the time of the launch, the smartphones were running Android 7.1 Nougat. However, the company assured that the smartphones would be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo. Well, both the Xperia R1 and Xperia R1 Plus are now receiving Oreo update in India.

Sony started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update earlier this week, and it adds several new features to the Xperia R1 and Xperia R1 Plus. Users can check for the update manually by going to your phone's Settings>About Phone> System Updates. Since it is a major software update, users are recommended to make sure that their device has sufficient charge and space before initiating the installation process.

Users should also carry out the installation process using a Wi-Fi network, unless they want to exhaust their mobile data pack. If you own the Sony Xperia R1 or Xperia R1 Plus, after updating, you will be able to enjoy some Android Oreo exclusive features like Picture-in-Picture mode, Notification Dots, Android Instant Apps, Notification channel, and more.

To give you some insight, the picture-in-picture mode allows users to simultaneously watch YouTube videos and use other apps. While a similar feature is already available in the current version of iOS, users can only watch videos running on Safari web browser. Moreover, the YouTube app does not allow any such feature on iOS.

Another feature that makes Oreo a much better improvement over Android Nougat is the notification visuals. With this feature, users can view the notifications with much clarity and there are several options provided for each notification.

Always-on display along with Auto-fill are also included in Oreo update. Auto-fill lets users login into apps more quickly and easily. Besides this, users can find many other options available for any text selection made on Android Oreo.

Talking about the 'smart selection' feature, it provides users with additional options according to the text selected. For example, if you select an address, Oreo will offer you an option to look it up on Maps.

If you have already received the Oreo update on you Sony Xperia R1 or Xperia R1 Plus smartphone, do let us know about the changes in the comment section.