Sony Xperia Smartphone With 'Mini' Design Expected To Launch Early Next Year

Sony is popular for a wide range of gadgets, including smart TVs, cameras, gaming consoles, smartphones, and so on. The Sony Xperia smartphone series will further expand as the new Sony Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 10 III will reportedly launch in early 2021. Additionally, another smartphone with a compact design is also reportedly in development.

Sony Xperia In Compact Design

The alleged Sony Xperia 1 III and the 10 III will reportedly feature a compact design, at least a variant of it. For all we know, Sony could bring back the Compact Xperia lineup in 2021. According to a tipster on Weibo, the upcoming smartphone is expected to launch as a lower variant of an existing model.

The tipster notes that Sony is working on a 5.5-inch smartphone under the Compact Xperia series, which is expected to launch in the first half of 2021. The new Sony Compact Xperia will reportedly draw power from the Snapdragon 775 chipset.

For all we know, the Compact Xperia could make it the lower variant of the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 III, which is reportedly featuring the Snapdragon 875 processor and is expected to launch in Q1 2021. If reports are to be believed, this could be the Sony Xperia 1 III Compact, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Sony Xperia Compact Or iPhone 12 Mini Redesign?

The compact, mini design on smartphones seems to be making a comeback, especially after the response the iPhone 12 Mini seems to be getting. It looks like a lot of OEMs are drawing inspiration from the iPhone 12 Mini design. Xiaomi was reportedly working on a similar 'Mini' smartphone, and now Sony has joined the list.

For now, there's not much information regarding the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 III Compact, and it's still unclear if the company will be calling it that! Moreover, the Snapdragon 775 chipset expected on the Compact phone hasn't even been announced yet. Nevertheless, the upcoming Sony Xperia phone is expected to draw a lot of features from the advanced Xperia 1 III. One can expect a quad-camera setup and an FHD+ display, though it's hard to predict so early.

