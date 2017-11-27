Sony Xperia X Performance now receiving Android Oreo update

Sony is now pushing out Android 8.0 Oreo update to the Xperia X Performance. This update comes just two days after the Sony Xperia XZ and Xperia XZs were updated to Android Oreo.

Notably, this is the second major Android update for the Sony Xperia X Performance. The smartphone was launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and it was upgraded to Android Nougat towards the end of 2016. Despite being almost a 2-year-old device, Sony is making sure that its devices stay in front of the line when it comes to software updates. Besides the Xperia X Performance, quite a few Sony smartphones are already enjoying the taste of Oreo.

Since update rollouts happen in phases, it may take a while before all Sony Xperia X Performance devices get upgraded to Android Oreo. In case you are one of those impatient kinds, you can go to Settings>About Phone>Software updates to check for the update manually.

Since it is a big update, users are recommended to make sure their phone sufficient space. Moreover, users should charge their device before initiating the installation process. Lastly, to prevent loss of data, all files and photos stored in the Xperia X Performance should be backed to a personal computer or a microSD card.

Once the update arrives, the Sony Xperia X Performance will get all the Oreo-centric features. These features include Picture-in-Picture mode, smart text selection, auto-fill, notification dots, new app folder design, Google Play Protect and more.

Other than the usual Oreo features, the update is also expected to bring a new feature to the Xperia X Performance, which is also present on the Xperia XZ and the Xperia XZs. Called Xperia Actions, this patented feature of Sony has the ability to determine the best set of device settings for improving the performance and battery life of the smartphone.