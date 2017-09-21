Sony Xperia XA1 Plus finally arrives in India: Available for purchase starting September 22

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus smartphone was launched last month at IFA 2017 in Berlin. However, the smartphone has finally arrived in India. The company has just introduced the new handset for the Indian market and consumers will now be able to get their hands on this device.

Talking about the details, Sony Xperia XA1 Plus is priced at Rs. 24,990 and it will be available for purchase starting September 22 via offline stores in Black, Blue, and Gold color variants. Notably, Sony has also announced several offers on Sony smartphones this festive season.

In any case, the main USP of this handset is its cameras and ClearAudio+ sound technology. So if you are a Sony fan you could check out this brand new product from the Japanese brand. Having said that, here's a closer look at what you'll get with the new Sony Xperia XA1 Plus.

The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. It is powered by a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and Mali T-880 MP2 GPU which handles the graphics. The handset offers 32GB of inbuilt storage and it can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

As for the cameras, the device is equipped with a 23-megapixel Exmor RS sensor with hybrid autofocus and 24mm wide-angle f/2.0 aperture lens. UP front there is an 8-megapixel camera with 23mm f/2.0 aperture lens which the company claims that it is capable of taking low-light photographs at ISO setting of ISO3200.

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus is backed by a 3430mAh battery and comes with Quick Charge 2.0+ support. As per the company, the handset is designed to ensure a long lasting performance over the smartphone's lifetime. "Stamina Mode extends the battery lifetime just when you really need it, whilst Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology and Battery Care work together to maintain the long-term health of the battery by monitoring its health and adjusting the charging current accordingly to avoid damage and maximise its lifespan." The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, WiFi 820.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM. Sony Xperia XA1 Plus also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. It measures 155 x 75 x 8.7 mm and weighs 190 grams.