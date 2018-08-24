Sony Xperia XA2 Plus launched; priced around Rs. 36,500

Sony has launched a new smartphone called Xperia XA2 Plus at an event in Taiwan. Notably, the device was unveiled in August and was slated to go on sale in late August. The smartphone resembles some of the latest Sony smartphones with a similar design language. Also, it has a large display with thin bezels, which is a recent trend in the industry.

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus is priced at NT$15,990 in Taiwan, which is approximately Rs. 36,500 in India. As of now, there is no word regarding the launch of this smartphone in India but it appears to be overpriced as there are several affordable flagship smartphones in this price bracket.

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus specifications and features

The latest smartphone from Sony's stable adorns a 6-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The screen comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. As there are thin bezels, it goes without saying that the screen has an aspect ratio of 18:9. Notably, the device has been launched in three color variants - gold, pure black and thermal green.

Going to the innards, the smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz and based on the 14nm process technology. The device has been launched in two variants. The base variant has 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space while the high-end variant uses 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. There is a hybrid SIM slot supporting up to 400GB of additional storage.

Moving on to the imaging front, the Xperia XA2 Plus makes use of a single camera setup at its rear. There is a 23MP sensor at its rear with support for software-based AI scene recognition, which can recognize up to 52 scenes. Up front, this smartphone from Sony features an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The latest offering from the Japanese tech giant comes with a connectivity aspects such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and single and dual-SIM variants depending on the region. The device runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and there is no word regarding the future updates. The smartphone gets the power from a 3580mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0. Also, it is touted that the device has Sony's battery management features for an improved battery performance.