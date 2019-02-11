Sony Xperia XA3 leaked hands-on image confirms side-mounted fingerprint scanner and dual camera

With the MWC 2019 getting closer day by day the leaks and rumors of upcoming smartphones have started popping up from everywhere. We are expecting a number of smartphone launches during the event. Sony, the Japanese tech giant is also preparing for its next flagship smartphone launch during the event, the Xperia XZ4. It is also being suggested that the company might introduce some other smartphones in the mix. The Xperia XA3 is among one of those; the smartphone has been making some rounds online via rumors recently. Now, there have been some hands-on images of the device leaked online.

The leaked hands-on images that are shared by Sumahoinfo suggest that the smartphone might offer a cinema-wide screen that will have a lager top bezel. This comes in line with the previous render leaks which suggested that the Xperia XA3 will sport a 21:9 "CinemaWide" display panel. Going with this information, it would be safe to assume that the smartphone will deliver a good video watching experience.

Besides, the leaked images also show the smartphone running an app along with a pill-shaped button on the Navigation bar. This could be a sign for the latest Android OS onboard, i.e Android 9 Pie. The rear panel of the smartphone can be seen sporting a dual-lens primary camera setup. The fingerprint scanner is placed at the side panel; this is different from the usual rear-panel fingerprint scanner placement.

This leak confirms the previously leaked press-renders of the Xperia XA3 smartphone. The press-renders also revealed the side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Android Pie OS and the dual-lens rear camera setup. The renders suggest that the primary dual lens camera setup will comprise of a 23MP primary camera lens with an 8MP secondary lens which likely will be used for the press-renders. The upcoming Sony smartphone releases seem promising, it would be interesting to see the real-life performance of these smartphones.

