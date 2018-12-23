Sony Xperia XA3, XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 gets EEC certification

Sony is gearing up for its next smartphone series which it is expected to introduce next year, i.e the Xperia XA3 lineup and the Xperia XL3 smartphones. While the Japanese tech giant's upcoming offerings have been leaked earlier this month, the devices have now been certified which suggests an imminent launch. The smartphones which have received their certification includes Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra, Xperia XA3, and the Xperia L3. The company is said to introduce these smartphones during the CES 2019.

The upcoming Sony smartphones have been certified in Russia, cites a report from Nashvillechatterclass. The Sony smartphones that received the Russian EEC certification carries the model number I4113 (Xperia XA3), I4213 (Xperia XA3 Ultra) and I4312(Xperia L3). Currently, the EEC certification doesn't reveal any key specifications of the upcoming smartphones.

As for the rumored specs and features, the Xperia XA3 is suggested to ship with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, which means the device will offer Android Pie goodies such as Digital Wellness, adaptive battery feature and others. The XA3 is tipped to feature a 5.9-inch display panel with 18:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. Whereas, the Xperia XA3 Ultra will flaunt a bigger 6.5-inch Full HD+ display format with a same 18:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2160 pixels.

The other leaks suggest that the Xperia XA3 series will offer minimal bezel design with thin bezels at the top and the chin. Both the smartphones will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which will be placed between the volume and power keys. For charging and data transfers, both the devices will come with USB Type-C port and have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support along with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band and 4G VoLTE. It would be interesting to see what Sony brings to the table and what new its upcoming offerings will offer and how well they fair against their rivals.