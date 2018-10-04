Sony Xperia XA3 and XA3 Ultra leak hints taller display and dual rear cameras

Sony is said to all set to strengthen its mid-range lineup of smartphones with the launch of Xperia XA3 and Xperia XA3 Ultra. Just like every other upcoming smartphone both the Xperia XA3 as well as the Xperia XA3 Ultra have been surrounded by leaks and rumors just before they could make their way to the market.

This time some CAD-based renders are making the rounds over the web giving a fair idea of what the Xperia XA3 and Xa3 Ultra might offer in terms of features and specifications. This time the information comes from the popular leakster OnLeaks and MySmartPrice. The leaked renders suggest that both the smartphones will feature a glass-sandwich design and will offer some of the latest trending features such as a taller 18:9 aspect ratio display, dual-rear camera setup, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and more.

So, without any further delay let's quickly have a look at the rumored specs and features of both the Sony Xperia XA3 as well as the Xperia XA3 Ultra.

Xperia XA3 Ultra:

The major highlight of the Xperia XA3 Ultra is the humungous 6.5-inch Full HD+ display. The bezels surrounding the display are almost negligible on the sides and are fairly narrow on the top as well as the bottom. This will provide a maximum screen area enhancing the viewing experience on the device.

The Xperia XA3 Ultra is expected to be backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC which will be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. As of now, there is no information available if the onboard storage on the device is expandable or not. The smartphone is said to ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, which is a good thing.

Xperia XA3:

This one is the younger sibling of the Xperia XA3 Ultra and is expected to feature a 5.95-inch Full HD+ display which might be an IPS LCD panel. Under the hood, the Xperia XA3 will draw its power from a same Snapdragon 660 processor as the XA3 Ultra. The device will be available with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. However, there is no word on the expandable storage memory of the device. The XA3 will also ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

As far as the optics are concerned, the only information we have that the smartphones will sport a dual-rear camera module. In terms of connectivity, both the Xperia XA3 and XA3 Ultra will come with standard connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi 5, a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio output and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers.

It is not immediately clear as to when Sony will launch the Xperia XA3 line up of smartphones, however, the company might launch the devices before the end of 2018. We will keep you further updated on the same, so stay tuned with us.

You can check out the 360-degree CAD renders below: