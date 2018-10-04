Sony SRS-XB01 launched in India: Price, specification and more

Audio: 3W audio output

Sony claims that the SRS-XB01 creates deep and rich bass with high sound pressure which enhances the overall audio quality. The pocket-sized speaker provides an audio output of 3W and has a 37.5mm sized mono speaker paired with Sony's EXTRA BASS sound. The speaker comes with a rounded design and is compact, which makes it easy to carry around the device. There is a full range speaker unit on the front and passive radiator on the rear, which generates loud sound output.

IPX5 rating: Dust and splash resistant

The speaker has a water-resistant design and comes with an IPX5 rating. This ensures that the speaker is splash and dust resistant, therefore, users can play music both indoors and outdoors without the fear of getting it wet or dirty.

Battery: 800mAh battery

The SRS-XB01 is powered by an 800mAh battery. Sony claims that the speaker can give a battery backup of up to 6 hours with one single charge. Further, the speaker is designed specifically for the EDM genre of music. This is said to provide premium sound experience while playing any EDM or party track. We will like to test the speaker before we can verify all these claims.

Design: Light weight design

The Sony SRS-XB01 weighs approx. 160 gm making it easy to carry around. The speaker comes with a handy strap which makes it easy to pick up the speaker on the go and carry or hang it anywhere. You also get a micro USB port to charge the speaker.

Connectivity:

The new addition in the EXTRA BASS series has a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. The speaker supports Bluetooth v4.2 and has a connectivity range of 10 meters. It also features playback through the audio input. Users can further connect, play or adjust the volume by using the on-speaker buttons

Pricing and availability:

The SRS-XB01 comes with a price tag of Rs 2,599 and will be available across all Sony Centers and major electronic stores in India. In addition to this, the SRS-XB01 will also be available on Flipkart. The speakers are available in six colors including Blue, Red, White, Black, Green, and Yellow.