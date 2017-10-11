Sony Xperia XZ1 is already being offered at a discounted price in the US

Usually, flagship smartphones do not get a price cut shortly after its official launch. However, this is not the case with the new flagship from Sony.

We are talking about the recently released Sony Xperia XZ1. The smartphone's price has been slashed by $50 (roughly Rs. 3,300) and is now available at $649 (roughly Rs. 42,400). The offer is only valid for the Black and Blue color variants of the smartphone. Those who want to buy the Silver or Pink colored Xperia XZ1 will have the pay the original price of $699 (roughly Rs. 45,650).

If you reside in the US, you can purchase the smartphone at a discounted price from Amazon. Talking about the specs of the Sony Xperia XZ1, it comes with a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p HDR Triluminos Display with the Sony X-Reality engine and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

As for innards, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor that is clubbed with Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage space is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The main highlight of the Sony flagship is its camera department. It features a 19MP rear-facing camera with the Exmor RS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 5-axis stabilization, 4K video recording support, 960 fps slow-motion video recording, and predictive capture. What's more, the primary camera is equipped with the triple image sensing technology.

Up front, there lies a 13MP selfie snapper with an Exmor RS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, FHD video recording ability, and 22mm wide-angle lens. Also, the Sony Xperia XZ1 comes with the 3D creator app that lets users capture in 3D and turn people as well as objects into high-resolution 3D avatars.

Additionally, the Xperia XZ1 was the first smartphone to be released with Android 8.0 Oreo OS.

Sony has also announced attractive consumer promotion offers for Diwali in India. You can find out the details here.

