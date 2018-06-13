Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium up for pre-orders starting from July 2

Its been two months Sony has unveiled its Xperia XZ2 Premium and after two months the company has launched the product which is not a great idea at all. The company unveiled its Xperia XZ2 flagship back in April, but the smartphone will be going to start available by the end of this month. The China launch event has suggested that the wait for the local market will be even longer. However, the company has made the units available for pre-orders from July 2.

Talking about the design, the smartphone flaunts a full-screen design with reduced bezels. At the rear panel, it has a fingerprint scanner and the vertically stacked dual camera setup. The Sony XZ2 is expected to come with a starting price of CNY 5,999 ($963).

The Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium comes fitted with a 5.8-inch 4K display with HDR support. The display is touted to be 11% larger and 30% brighter than the 4K HDR display used on the Xperia XZ2. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

The main USP of the Xperia XZ2 Premium is its cameras. It flaunts a dual rear camera setup that comprises a black and white sensor, and a color image sensor. The smartphone is capable of taking pictures in a maximum ISO of 51,200, whereas for videos it can reach a maximum ISO of 12800. The company claims that its AUBE fusion image signal processor can combine data from both sensors, reduce the noise, and optimize for low light so that users get good results.

The dual rear camera setup will also have a portrait feature, which Sony calls Bokeh mode. Users will be able to get bokeh shots using the Monochrome sensor. However, these features won't be available initially, and they will be added to the smartphone in a Q3 software update.

Other than that, the Xperia XZ2 Premium record 960fps slow-mo videos at 1080p resolution. As for the selfie camera, the smartphone makes use of a 13MP sensor. The smartphone packs a 3,540mAh battery to keep the lights on and it runs Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. Hope we will get to see the smartphone in the global market soon.

