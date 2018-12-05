Sony Xperia XZ4 latest leak hints at Snapdragon 855 SoC, Android Pie and more

It has become quite common nowadays that the specifications and features of an upcoming smartphone get leaked over the web by various sources. We all have been hearing about the upcoming Samsung and other flagships which will be released by next year. This time it's a Sony flagship whose leaks are making the rounds over the web. Sony is expected to launch its next flagship the Xperia XZ4 next year in 2019, and now, the latest leaks give us insight on the specifications and features which the device will offer.

Let's have a quick look at the suggested specifications and features of the upcoming flagship Sony Xperia XZ4 smartphone:

The Sony Xperia Xz4 is said to sport a taller 6.55-inch flat display panel which will have an aspect ratio of 21:9. This is a change over the company's previous Xperia XZ3 smartphone that offered a 5.8-inch AMOLED display panel with curved edges and an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. The taller flat display type should enhance the video watching experience on the Xperia XZ4 smartphone.

At its core, the Sony Xperia XZ4 will make use of Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 855 processor. The Snapdragon 855 chipset is said to power most of the flagship smartphones which will be launched in the year 2019. The processor is said to be built on a 7nm processor and it will be paired with a Snapdragon X50 modem for 5G network connectivity.

The Snapdragon 855 processor on the Xperia XZ4 will further be combined with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/256GB of native storage. It is not immediately clear if the internal storage will be further expandable via microSD card slot or not. The smartphone will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box and will be backed by a decent sized 3,900mAh battery unit.

As of now, Sony has not revealed any specific information on its upcoming flagship Xperia XZ4 smartphone and it remains to be seen what all new features the device will bring for the masses. We will keep you posted with the further information on same, so stay tuned for more updates.