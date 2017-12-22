Sony Xperia XZs gets a big price cut; available at Rs. 36,399

Sony Xperia XZs reached the Indian market back in April this year at a price point of Rs. 49,990. Now, it looks like the smartphone has received a massive price cut of Rs. 13,591 that has taken it down to Rs. 36,399.

Notably, the smartphone was launched in three color options - Black, Warm Silver and Ice Blue. While the Black color variant is available at the new price on the online retailer Amazon India, the Ice Blue and Warm Silver color models cost Rs. 37,750 and Rs. 37,495 on Amazon. The Sony smartphone was initially launched on Flipkart and all the variants are priced at Rs. 39,990 on the website.

The Sony Xperia XZs was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in February and was launched in India in April. The device is one of the first smartphones in the world to arrive with features such as Super Slow motion video recording at a frame rate of 960 fps and Motion Eye camera. Given that the device was launched as one of the premium smartphone models in India, this price cut is pretty

The Sony Xperia XZs comes with the IP68 certification that makes it resistant to dust and water. The smartphone has the Motion Eye camera built around a 19MP primary camera with 25mm lens and f/2.0 aperture. The camera has both predictive and laser autofocus, 4K video recording, anti-distortion shutter, 5-axis SteadyShot digital image stabilization, and new memory stacked sensor. There is a 13MP sensor at the front with f/2.0 aperture as well.

Besides the camera, the Sony smartphone boasts of a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p Triluminos Display with X-Reality engine. Under its hood, there operates a Snapdragon 820 processor that is teamed up with Adreno 530 GPU and 4GB RAM. The storage capacity is 64GB and it can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The smartphone came with Android Nougat and has already received the Android Oreo update.

The device is bundled with connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and dual SIM slots. A 2900mAh battery powers the smartphone from within with the Qnovo Adaptive charging and Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technologies.