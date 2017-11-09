Sorry to drop the news; OnePlus 5T will be costlier than OnePlus 5

Being the most anticipated smartphone right now, OnePlus 5T is surely enjoying spotlight. Save for the features, people are mostly interested in knowing its price.

The internet broke yesterday with a report from Tech Radar claiming the OnePlus 5T will carry the same price tag as the OnePlus 5. Needless to say, OnePlus fans were more than rejoiced. I mean who would not want to get an upgraded smartphone shelling out the same amount of money! Even though the publication claimed to have obtained the information from O2 service provider, it looks like the information may not be true at all.

As the internet was buzzing yesterday with OnePlus 5T's alleged price, a tweet made by OnePlus's CEO has poured cold water on the rumor. Pete Lau's tweet reads, "Cost of smartphone components is rising, but phones are also getting better. OnePlus users will appreciate what's coming."

Cost of smartphone components is rising, but phones are also getting better. OnePlus users will appreciate what's coming. — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) November 8, 2017

Well, we just need need common sense to understand that he means OnePlus 5T will carry a higher price tag compared to OnePlus 5. Of course, the CEO didn't want OnePlus fans to get disappointed because of a baseless rumor. So he just decided to dismiss the rumor in a subtle manner.

What's more, he has even replied to some of the comments made by Twitteratis. When someone said that he smells ridiculous price raise for 5T, he replied saying, "I smell a great product. But actually, I have the OnePlus 5T in front of me right now."

Replying to another comment that says that phones are not getting better anymore, he says confidently "I think you're looking at the wrong phones. Try again in 7 days."

This means that even if the OnePlus 5T costlier, the price hike will be justified. One thing we know for the fact is that its pricing won't exceed Rs. 39,000 mark.

Based on the information we have received so far, the OnePlus 5T will have a full-screen design with a larger display of 6-inch and an aspect ratio of 18:9. If the design part is not enough reason for users to upgrade, the OnePlus will bring some improvements in other departments as well. Such as, we are expecting a bigger battery and better camera features.

So given the option, would you upgrade to OnePlus 5T? Or would you like to purchase the OnePlus 5T? Do share your views in the comments section.