ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Space Travel Could Damage Astronaut’s Brain With Anxiety And Memory Loss

    By
    |

    A new study suggests that traveling into space might pose some threats to an astronaut's brain. And with Nasa gearing up for its next manned mission to Mars, the new findings raise many eyebrows. A group of researchers from the University of California, Irvine (UCI), conducted this study and revealed the effects that space can have on a person's brain.

    Space Travel Could Damage Astronaut’s Brain With Anxiety, Memory Loss

     

    Effects On Brain At The Outer Space?

    As per the study, one out of the five-member astronaut crew traveling to Mars will likely develop anxiety. Moreover, one in every 2.8 astronauts traveling to space could suffer from memory loss.

    To test the effects on the brain, the scientists exposed mice to low-level radiations for six months to analyze its behavior. With low-dose-rate neutron irradiation the test subjects "had trouble with learning, adapting and storing memories". The subject also showed disinterest in new toys compared to the non-exposed subjects.

    Also, the test subjects (mice) tried to evade well-lit compartments fastly and avoid social interaction as well. This suggests that the subjects were anxious and the reason could be the exposure to the neutrons.

    It seems that the scientists are yet to find a solution to protect the astronauts from space radiation. Charles L. Limoli, co-author of the study along with his colleague said, "We along with other radiation biologists, are specifically concerned about astronauts because, with our current technology, there is no way to protect or shield them from space radiation".

    This is a matter of concern for the astronomers considering there is no solution for this issue as of now. Besides, the earth is protected by the Ozone layer which protects the masses from harmful rays coming from the Galaxy. As soon as the astronauts leave the 'protective bubble' they are exposed to the galactic cosmic rays which can have various unknown effects on the human body.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: science astronaut space radiation news
    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue